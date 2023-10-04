WhatsApp Testing Pinned Messages Feature on Android

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to pin messages to the top of their chat conversations. The feature is currently being tested on Android devices. This new feature was discovered WhatsApp tipster publication, WABetaInfo, who reported that the messaging platform is rolling out the pinned messages feature to a select number of beta testers.

Once the latest update of the app is installed, users may see a new pin action within the message options. This feature will allow users to pin a message to the top of the conversation, making it easier to highlight and access important or frequently referenced messages.

Additionally, some beta testers have noticed a redesigned chat attachment menu with a new modern style. These updates are currently in the beta testing phase and may not be available to all users at this time.

Users will also have the ability to control how long a message stays at the top of their chat. They can choose from three options: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days. Furthermore, users can unpin a message at any time, even before the chosen duration has expired.

WhatsApp is also working on new text formatting tools, including Code block, Quote block, and Lists. These tools are expected to be included in a future update of the Android app, reflecting the platform’s commitment to providing a modern and user-friendly interface.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]