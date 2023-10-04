WhatsApp Reportedly Working on New Text Formatting Tools

According to a report WhatsApp tipster publication WABetaInfo, the popular messaging platform is developing new text formatting tools for its Android app. The upcoming tools include Code block, Quote block, and Lists, which are expected to be released in a future update.

The Code block feature aims to make it easier for users, especially software engineers and programmers, to share and read lines of code within WhatsApp. Users may need to enclose the text with backtick characters to format it as a code block.

The Quote block feature will allow users to respond to a specific portion of a message. By using the “>” character, they can quote and reply to a particular section more efficiently.

Lists, another formatting tool, will enable users to systematically and logically organize information. Starting text with an asterisk or hyphen will create a list.

The introduction of these formatting tools aims to enhance communication efficiency on WhatsApp, catering to both informal conversations and professional messages.

In addition to the text formatting tools, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a search feature for the Updates tab. This feature will allow users to search for status updates, followed channels, and verified channels without needing to open the channel directory. It is a response to user complaints about the new Updates tab.

WhatsApp continues to improve its messaging service with new updates, providing users with enhanced features and options for more engaging and efficient communication.

Sources: