In a recent development, WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, has announced that it will no longer provide free Google Drive storage space for Android users to store their chat history, images, and videos. This means that WhatsApp data stored on Google Drive will now be counted towards the 15GB storage limit, or users will have the option to sign up for a Google One subscription.

Intimidating about the new changes, Google stated that WhatsApp backups on Android will soon be counted towards users’ Google Account cloud storage limit, similar to how backups are handled on other mobile platforms. These changes will first roll out to WhatsApp Beta users in December 2023, and eventually to all WhatsApp users on Android in early 2024.

WhatsApp will notify users about these changes 30 days in advance through a banner in WhatsApp Settings. The company also announced that the new changes will start rolling out to all users in 2024.

For Android users who exceed the 15GB storage limit and are not interested in subscribing to Google One, WhatsApp offers an alternative solution. Users can utilize the WhatsApp chat transfer feature to transfer their chat history and media files between Android devices,passing the need for Google Drive storage.

It’s important to note that these changes will only affect Android users, as WhatsApp does not offer free storage on iOS. Additionally, iOS users are provided with only 5GB of free storage Apple, in contrast to the 15GB offered Google.

This update WhatsApp highlights the evolving storage policies for popular messaging apps and the increasing reliance on cloud storage solutions. Android users will now need to manage their WhatsApp storage more efficiently or consider upgrading their storage through Google One.