WhatsApp Testing Web Feature for Direct Status Updates

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to post status updates directly from the web interface. While the current feature only allows status updates to be made from the primary smartphone, the new update will enable users to post updates using the web version of WhatsApp as well.

This feature, which has been in limited beta testing, is expected to be available to more users soon. The web version of WhatsApp, known as WhatsApp Web, was initially developed to allow users to access their accounts on any device with a web browser. It was primarily used for sharing files and accessing chat support accounts.

Over time, the web version of WhatsApp has expanded its support to include tablets, native desktop apps, and secondary smartphones. The latest beta version of WhatsApp Web includes dedicated tabs for chats, Communities, Channels, and status updates. However, until now, users have only been able to view updates from their contacts or temporary posts made from their primary smartphone.

The new feature will eliminate the need for users to transfer images and videos to their primary smartphone before posting them as status updates. Since the web version can be accessed on any operating system with a browser, users will be able to post status updates even if the feature is not supported on WhatsApp’s native client for that particular operating system.

WhatsApp has been actively introducing new features to enhance user experience and privacy. Earlier in December, the platform rolled out View Once voice messages that disappear after being heard, adding an extra layer of privacy to users’ voice messages. In October, WhatsApp also unveiled the ability to have multiple accounts logged in at the same time, allowing users to switch between accounts without logging out or using multiple phones.