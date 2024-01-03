WhatsApp Data to Count Towards Google Account Storage Limit on Android Devices

A significant change is on the horizon for Android smartphone users as Google and WhatsApp announce a shift that will impact WhatsApp chat and media backups. Starting early next year, WhatsApp data stored on Google Drive will be included in users’ Google account cloud storage usage. This means that Android users will no longer enjoy the advantage of unlimited storage for WhatsApp backups.

Google had previously revealed this upcoming change, stating that WhatsApp backups on Android will soon count towards the Google Account cloud storage limit, similar to how backups are handled on other mobile platforms. The change will first be rolled out to WhatsApp Beta users in December 2023, and then gradually to all WhatsApp users on Android in early 2024.

To prepare users for this transition, WhatsApp will notify them 30 days in advance through a banner in the app’s settings. This notification will be displayed in WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Chat backup, providing users with ample time to manage their backups within the storage limit or consider opting for a Google One subscription for additional storage.

While this change may not be ideal for users accustomed to unlimited storage for their WhatsApp backups, Google points out that their free storage offering is still three times greater than what Apple provides through iCloud. Emphasizing that their free storage is “3X more than most mobile platforms,” Google takes a subtle dig at iOS and iCloud. Nevertheless, Google assures users that the WhatsApp backup experience on Android will align with how it operates on other platforms, ensuring a consistent and reliable backup solution.

As more details unfold and the transition takes place, Android users will need to assess their backup needs and make adjustments accordingly to ensure their important WhatsApp data remains securely stored within their Google account’s storage limit.