The Introduction of a Blue Checkmark for Verified Channels and Businesses on WhatsApp is Underway

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application owned Meta, is reportedly planning to replace the green verification badge with a blue checkmark for verified channels and businesses. This change was revealed in a screenshot shared WABetaInfo, and it is believed that WhatsApp wants to align the verification badge color across all Meta apps, as it is currently blue on both Instagram and Facebook.

The introduction of the blue checkmark is part of Meta’s effort to standardize the verification badge color and create a consistent visual identity across its platforms. This move is also in line with Mark Zuckerberg’s recent announcement about the ability for businesses on WhatsApp to subscribe to Meta Verified in the future, which would provide them with a verification badge and various advantages, such as protection from impersonation and dedicated tech support.

It’s worth noting that the blue badge does not automatically mean that Meta Verified will apply to WhatsApp channels. It could simply be a way to ensure a consistent badge appearance across all Meta apps. The development of the blue checkmark for verified channels and businesses is currently underway and will be included in a future app update.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp is also working on a search feature for the Updates tab. This feature will enable users to search for status updates, followed channels, and other verified channels without having to open the channel directory.

Overall, these updates from WhatsApp demonstrate Meta’s ongoing efforts to improve user experience and provide greater authenticity and protection for businesses on its platforms.

Source: WABetaInfo

