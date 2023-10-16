“Protect IP Address in Calls” Feature Introduced in WhatsApp Beta

WhatsApp is taking steps to further enhance user privacy with the introduction of a new security feature called “Protect IP address in calls.” This feature aims to protect users from potential threats such as unauthorized access to their location and eavesdropping on their calls.

The discovery of this feature was initially made WABetaInfo, a reliable source for tracking upcoming WhatsApp enhancements. Currently available in the latest beta versions for Android and iOS, the feature works redirecting calls through WhatsApp servers, thus safeguarding users’ IP addresses.

To enable this additional security measure, users can find a new toggle in the “Privacy” settings under the “Advanced” section. With this feature enabled, WhatsApp assures users that all calls will benefit from end-to-end encryption, ensuring that even WhatsApp itself cannot access the content of conversations.

While this feature enhances privacy, WhatsApp acknowledges that call quality may be slightly affected due to the encryption and routing procedures involved in relaying calls through its servers. Currently, the toggle’s availability is limited to a specific group of beta testers. However, WhatsApp plans to make it available to all users in the future, although the exact release date for the stable version remains unconfirmed.

WhatsApp has been introducing several additional features in recent months, including WhatsApp Channels, allowing users to follow their preferred influencers and celebrities. Users can anticipate an elevated level of privacy while making calls with the latest addition to the app’s privacy settings.

