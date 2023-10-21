WhatsApp to Introduce New Feature to Hide Locked Chats, Enhancing User Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, is currently working on a new feature that will allow users to hide their locked chats. This feature, which is still in development, will provide an additional layer of privacy to users’ conversations.

According to a report WABetaInfo, the option to hide locked chats will be available in a future update of the app. Currently, when a chat is locked, the entry point to access the list of locked chats is always visible in the chat list. This potentially compromises the privacy of users’ conversations, as anyone with access to the phone can see the presence of locked chats.

With the introduction of the new feature, users will have the ability to remove the entry point and make the list of locked chats visible only entering a secret code into the search bar. This will make it more difficult for unauthorized individuals to realize the existence of locked conversations, thus enhancing the privacy of these chats.

The implementation of this feature is expected to be beneficial for users who have sensitive or confidential conversations that they want to keep hidden from prying eyes. By hiding the entry point to locked chats, users can better protect the privacy of their conversations.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp is also planning to roll out the ability to use multiple accounts on the same device. This feature will be particularly useful for users in markets like India, where dual-SIM phones are commonly used.

These updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user privacy and providing more control over conversations. With these new features, users can have peace of mind knowing that their private chats are well-protected from unwanted intrusion.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo: Report on WhatsApp’s new feature to hide locked chats

– Bharat Upadhyay: Author of the source article

Note: The source article is not provided, so the content of this article is based on the given main points and additional information provided.