WhatsApp to Introduce Music Sharing Feature During Video Calls

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application, is reportedly working on a new feature that allows users to share music audio during video calls. This exciting enhancement will enhance the overall user experience, adding a new level of interactivity to communication.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the feature will enable all participants in a video call to collectively listen to video and music audio when someone shares their screen. Any audio played on a device with screen sharing enabled will be shared with others on the call.

This new capability opens up possibilities for multimedia collaboration, allowing users to discuss and enjoy music and videos together in real-time. It will make video calls more engaging and provide an innovative way to connect with friends and family.

The introduction of this feature reflects WhatsApp’s commitment to continually improving its platform and providing users with new and exciting functionalities. By facilitating multimedia collaboration, WhatsApp aims to create a more immersive and enjoyable video calling experience.

While the music sharing feature is currently under development, it is expected to be available in a future update of the app. In addition to this upcoming feature, WhatsApp is also rolling out new keyboard shortcuts and a revamped menu bar, further enhancing productivity and user experience.

WhatsApp remains one of the most popular messaging applications globally, and these new features demonstrate the company’s dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation in the industry. Users can look forward to an even more immersive and interactive messaging experience in the future.