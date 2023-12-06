WhatsApp to Introduce Message Forwarding to Channels

WhatsApp is set to release an upcoming update that will allow message forwarding to channels, according to reliable source WABetaInfo. This new feature, spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.26.2 update, will enable channel owners to forward various types of messages, including text, images, videos, GIFs, audio messages, stickers, and updates from other channels.

The introduction of message forwarding to channels aims to streamline channel management and save time for administrators. Currently, direct forwarding to channels is not available, but this update will provide channel admins with a more efficient way to share messages from different chats, including group and private conversations. This improvement will be particularly beneficial for those overseeing multiple channels, simplifying their tasks significantly.

WhatsApp introduced Channels, similar to groups where only the admin can send messages, earlier this year to compete with platforms like Telegram. Users can follow celebrities or channels on various topics of interest, or they can stay updated with the latest news following different media sources.

While the initial launch of channels on WhatsApp faced some criticism due to missing features, the platform has since been working hard to catch up. It has introduced new channel features such as message editing and channel usernames to enhance user experience and keep the platform fresh and user-friendly.

With the forthcoming update, WhatsApp continues to expand its capabilities and provide users with more ways to connect and share content through its messaging app.