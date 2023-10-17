WhatsApp Rolls Out Passkey Feature for Android Users

WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out a new passkey feature for all Android users, allowing them to log back into their accounts easily and securely. This feature will eliminate the need for two-factor authentication and save users time.

The passkey feature will only require users to unlock their WhatsApp accounts using their face, fingerprint, or PIN. This means that traditional passwords will no longer be necessary. WhatsApp has been testing this feature in its beta channel for a while, and it is now being rolled out to Android users with the latest update. However, there is no information yet regarding support for WhatsApp passkeys on iPhones.

Passkeys have already been supported Apple and Google for their users. Google recently encouraged its users to use passkeys instead of passwords, highlighting their benefits such as faster authentication and enhanced security. Passkeys rely on device authentication methods like fingerprints and face scans, making them more secure than traditional passwords.

While passkeys are considered a significant step forward in online security, Google acknowledges that new technologies take time to gain widespread adoption. Therefore, passwords are likely to coexist with passkeys for the foreseeable future.

Overall, WhatsApp’s introduction of passkeys for Android users offers a convenient and secure method for accessing their accounts. As technology advances, we can expect passkeys to become more prevalent in the digital landscape.

