WhatsApp Introduces Two-Account Feature for Users

WhatsApp users will soon have the convenience of managing two accounts on the app, thanks to a new feature introduced Meta. This will allow users to easily switch between accounts without the need to log out or carry multiple phones.

The new feature is particularly helpful for individuals who want to separate their work and personal accounts, as they can now easily switch between the two without any hassle. Previously, users had to log out of one account and log in to the other, or carry two phones.

To set up a second account, users will need a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that supports multi-SIM or eSIM technology. Once the necessary requirements are in place, users can simply go to their WhatsApp settings, click on their name, and select “Add account” to set up the second account.

Privacy and notification settings can be individually controlled for each account, allowing users to personalize their experience based on their preferences.

In addition to the two-account feature, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, also announced the global rollout of WhatsApp Channels. This feature provides a more private way for users to receive updates that are relevant to them.

The rollout of WhatsApp Channels includes countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where it will be gradually released to all users in the coming days.

