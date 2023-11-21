WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Filter and Browse Status Updates

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application owned Meta, is launching an exciting new feature that allows users to filter and browse through status updates in a convenient vertical list. This enhancement will greatly benefit users who prefer not to follow channels, making it easier for them to access muted status updates without having to navigate to a separate section.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, the app is introducing a functionality that enables users to filter and view status updates in a vertical list. Currently, this feature is only available for Android beta testers who have updated to version 2.23.24.11.

Notably, some beta testers may have the opportunity to test a new “See all” button, which allows them to quickly view a comprehensive vertical list of all their status updates. This new feature also includes four filters that users can utilize to categorize their status updates more effectively.

These filters provide users with the ability to categorize all the status updates from their contacts, ensuring that they never miss any important updates. By catching up on everything their contacts have posted, users can stay informed and connected without the hassle of switching between different tabs.

Additionally, WhatsApp is rolling out another feature for iOS users that enhances the visibility of status updates within the conversation screen. Status updates will now be displayed with a status ring around the profile photo in the top app bar, eliminating the need to open the Updates tab to view them. This improvement streamlines the user experience and allows users to quickly catch up on status updates while engaging in conversations.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s latest updates offer enhanced features that make it easier and more convenient for users to filter, browse, and stay connected through status updates. These new functionalities aim to improve the overall user experience and ensure that users never miss out on important updates from their contacts.

FAQ

How can I access the new status update filtering feature on WhatsApp?

To access the new status update filtering feature on WhatsApp, you need to be an Android beta tester and update your app to version 2.23.24.11. Once updated, you will be able to utilize the vertical list and filters for your status updates.

Can I quickly view all my status updates without switching between tabs?

Yes, WhatsApp is testing a “See all” button that allows users to view all their status updates in a comprehensive vertical list. This feature eliminates the need to switch between tabs and makes it easier to catch up on all status updates.

How are status updates displayed in the conversation screen for iOS users?

For iOS users, WhatsApp displays status updates in the conversation screen adding a status ring around the profile photo in the top app bar. This enhancement allows users to see status updates without opening the Updates tab.