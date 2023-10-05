WhatsApp Working on Privacy Feature to Protect IP Address in Calls

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new privacy feature that will protect users’ IP addresses during voice and video calls. The feature, which is still in development on the Android app, was discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update. It is expected to be rolled out in a future update of the iOS app as well.

The new feature will add an extra layer of security making it harder for other people on the call to infer the user’s location and IP address. Calls will still be end-to-end encrypted when this option is enabled, but there may be a reduction in call quality in order to ensure the additional security. However, using this feature will be optional, allowing users to decide whether to enable it based on their personal preferences and security concerns.

This privacy feature is particularly beneficial when calling unknown contacts or engaging in conversations where privacy is a priority. By activating the call relay option, users can add an extra level of anonymity to their communication. This can be especially valuable when interacting with people they haven’t previously established trust with.

While the added protection is beneficial, it may result in slower call quality as data has to travel through WhatsApp’s servers for anonymization. However, the trade-off between privacy and call quality is a decision users can make based on their individual needs.

This new privacy feature is still under development and will be introduced in a future update of the WhatsApp app.

Sources: WABetaInfo

Author: Bharat Upadhyay

Definitions:

– IP address: A unique string of numbers and/or letters that identifies a device on a network.

– End-to-end encryption: A secure method of communication that ensures the data is encrypted from the sender to the recipient, with no intermediary able to access the content.

– Anonymization: The process of removing or encrypting identifiable information in order to protect privacy.