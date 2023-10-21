Common Causes and Solutions for Failed WhatsApp Updates

WhatsApp is a popular messaging application in Indonesia that frequently introduces new features with each new update. However, users sometimes encounter difficulties in updating WhatsApp to the latest version. So, what are the common causes of failed updates and how can they be resolved?

One possible cause is insufficient storage space on the device. To install or update the application, a minimum of 1 GB of free space is required. If WhatsApp fails to update due to lack of storage, clearing the cache can be attempted. This can be done following these steps: go to “Settings,” select “Apps & Notifications,” choose “Google Play Store,” click “App Info,” select “Storage,” and finally, clear the cache and data. If the update still fails, deleting unused data and applications or moving them to an external SD card might help.

Another cause could be the incompatibility of the WhatsApp application with the Android device being used. WhatsApp currently supports devices running Android OS 4.1 and newer. Additionally, the device must be capable of receiving SMS or calls for verification. From October 24, 2023 onwards, only Android OS version 5.0 and above will be supported WhatsApp.

If WhatsApp is not available in your country, you can try finding solutions on the Google Play Help page. Alternatively, you can download the WhatsApp application in the form of an APK file.

