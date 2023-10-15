WhatsApp Message About Recalled Eggs at FairPrice Stores Is False

A WhatsApp message circulating claiming that eggs sold at FairPrice stores in Singapore are being recalled due to salmonella contamination has been debunked FairPrice and the Singapore Food Agency. In a Facebook post, FairPrice warned customers about the misleading message and clarified that there is no egg recall at any of their stores.

The false WhatsApp message included a flyer with stock photographs of eggs, a bold header saying “do not eat,” and a warning about the symptoms of salmonella infection. However, FairPrice assured customers that the information is untrue and that no egg recall is taking place.

The Singapore Food Agency also shared the post on Facebook to address concerns and inform the public that there is no such recall in effect. Both FairPrice and the Singapore Food Agency emphasized the importance of receiving accurate information and urged customers to be vigilant when receiving messages from WhatsApp or other messaging platforms.

To ensure that customers receive reliable updates and alerts, FairPrice advised them to rely on official updates posted on their website and official social media channels.

It is essential to verify information before sharing it, especially on messaging platforms where false information can quickly spread. FairPrice’s prompt clarification and the Singapore Food Agency’s efforts to address the issue demonstrate their commitment to ensuring the public’s well-being and providing accurate information.

Definitions:

– Salmonella: A type of bacteria that can cause foodborne illness, resulting in symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

– FairPrice: A supermarket chain in Singapore.

