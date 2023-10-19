WhatsApp Testing New Feature for Voice Messages

WhatsApp is currently beta testing a new feature that allows users to send voice messages that can only be listened to once, according to WABetaInfo. This feature is currently available to a limited number of Android and iOS users who are using the beta version of the app.

When recording a voice note, users can enable the “View Once” mode tapping on a small “1” icon that appears to the right of the voice note waveform. Once the voice note is sent with the view once mode enabled, neither the sender nor the recipient can listen to it again after it has been dismissed.

WhatsApp already has a similar feature for photos and videos, so it is logical for them to expand this capability to voice messages. Voice messages provide a more personal and efficient way of sharing information without the need for extensive typing, making them a popular feature among users.

It is worth noting that beta features in WhatsApp may or may not be rolled out to the wider user base. There were previous reports of WhatsApp planning to introduce “View Once” functionality for text messages, but it has yet to be implemented after almost a year. WhatsApp does, however, already offer a disappearing messages feature for text messages.

We have reached out to Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, for comment and will update this article with any response.

Source: WABetaInfo