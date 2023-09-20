WhatsApp Testing Beta Version for iPads

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a beta version of its app for iPads, according to information from WABetaInfo. Users who are beta testers for WhatsApp on their iPhones can now try out the beta version for iPads using the TestFlight app.

To run WhatsApp Beta on an iPad, users must have the beta iOS version of the app on both their iPhone and iPad. They can then open WhatsApp Settings on their iPhone, tap “Linked devices,” choose “Link a device,” and use their iPad to scan the QR code shown on their iPhone. This allows them to use WhatsApp on their iPad independently, without needing their phone to be connected to the internet.

It is important to note that messages and calls remain secure with end-to-end encryption when using this companion mode. However, during the testing phase, some features such as viewing and posting status updates and certain functions for live location sharing may not work perfectly. WhatsApp plans to address these issues and improve the app in future updates.

There is currently no set date for when the WhatsApp for iPad app will be available on the App Store. Users can look forward to this addition, which will enhance their messaging experience on Apple tablets.

In other news, Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder & CEO of Meta, recently announced game-changing features for WhatsApp Businesses at the Annual Conversations conference in Mumbai. One of the key highlights is the introduction of “WhatsApp Flows,” which enable businesses to create tailored and seamless interactions within chat conversations. This allows banks to schedule appointments for opening new accounts, food delivery services to facilitate orders from partner restaurants, and airlines to streamline flight check-ins and seat selections, all without users having to leave the chat thread. These features aim to enhance both the business and user experiences within the Meta ecosystem.

