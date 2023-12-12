WhatsApp Testing New Reply Feature for Status Updates

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is currently testing a new feature that will allow users to reply to Status updates more conveniently. This update is inspired the reply bar found in Instagram Stories, another app owned Meta.

The new reply bar will replace the swipe-up gesture currently used to respond to Status updates. It will provide a more direct and user-friendly way to engage in conversations and communication. The reply bar will also offer six emoji reactions, similar to the feature available on Instagram.

The introduction of the reply bar is aimed at maintaining a consistent user interface across Meta’s apps, providing a seamless experience for users who are already familiar with Instagram Stories. By eliminating the need to swipe up to reply, WhatsApp hopes to enhance the flow of communication within Status updates.

In addition to this update, WhatsApp is also testing a feature that allows Channel owners to receive channel alerts. Channels were recently introduced WhatsApp as a way to disseminate information easily. This new feature will enable Channel owners to stay informed about important updates and messages.

While it is unclear when these new features will be available to the general public, WhatsApp has already rolled out several new features for iOS users. These include the option to send View Once voice messages, the ability to check connection health during calls, and the ability to pin messages in group chats.

WhatsApp continues to improve its messaging app introducing new features and enhancing the user experience. Users can expect a more seamless and convenient way to reply to Status updates in the near future.