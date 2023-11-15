WhatsApp Tests Secret Code Feature to Enhance Chat Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is introducing an exciting new feature that allows users to maintain even greater privacy when sending and receiving messages. The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android includes a secret code feature that enables users to hide specific chats from their main chat list. By setting a secret code, these hidden chats will not appear until the code is entered, providing an additional layer of security.

To activate this feature, simply update to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.20 and follow a few simple steps. First, open the list of locked chats and tap the three-dot menu at the top. Then, navigate to Chat lock settings and toggle the “Hide locked chats” option. Finally, input a memorable secret code of your choice. It is important to note that if you reset your code, all previously locked chats will be cleared.

Once you’ve hidden your locked chats, they will not be visible in the Locked chats category that typically appears when you swipe down on the home screen. Instead, opening the hidden chat list will require entering the secret code into the search bar. This added level of protection ensures that even someone using your phone will not be able to detect the presence of locked chats without your secret code.

WhatsApp is continually working to improve user experience and privacy. In addition to the secret code feature, WhatsApp developers are also striving to introduce a username feature for channels. This upcoming update will allow users to set a username for their channel, making it easier for subscribers to access and join. While this feature is still in development, beta testers can expect to try it out once it becomes available.

Keep your communication secure and enjoy enhanced privacy with WhatsApp’s new secret code feature. Update to the latest beta version on Android and take advantage of this added layer of protection for your chats.

