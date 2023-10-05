WhatsApp Introduces Pin Chat and Privacy Features in Latest Beta Update

WhatsApp has started testing a new feature on its latest beta version that allows users to pin chats. Users can now pin important messages to the top of a group chat for up to 30 days, ensuring easy access and visibility. This feature is currently available to a select few testers who have updated to the latest testing version of the app.

To pin a message, users can simply long-press the message and select the Pin option. They also have the option to choose how long the message will be pinned — 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. Furthermore, users can unpin a message from the top of the chat list at any time after it has been pinned.

In addition to the pin chat feature, WhatsApp is also working on improving user privacy during calls. The app is developing a feature called “Protect IP address in calls,” which will relay calls through the company’s servers to prevent the disclosure of users’ IP addresses. However, enabling this feature may slightly affect the quality of voice calls.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a username picker feature. This feature will allow users to choose a unique username that they can share with others on WhatsApp, providing a means of communication without sharing personal phone numbers. Users will have the option to change their usernames after selecting them.

While these features are currently being tested on the beta versions of WhatsApp, there is no official word on when they will be released in the stable version of the app.

Source: WABetaInfo