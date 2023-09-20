WhatsApp for iPad Undergoing Testing, Beta Version Available to Testers

WhatsApp is currently testing a version of its app for iPad, according to reports from WABetaInfo. The beta version of the app is available to testers through the TestFlight app, allowing them to experience the new features and functionality of WhatsApp on their iPads.

This move WhatsApp comes as a welcome development for iPad users who have been longing for a dedicated app for their devices. Until now, iPad users have had to rely on the web version of WhatsApp or use the iPhone version on their tablets, which was not optimized for the bigger screen.

The beta version of WhatsApp for iPad is expected to include all the key features of the mobile app, including messaging, voice and video calls, and the ability to share photos and documents. It will also have support for end-to-end encryption, ensuring that users’ conversations remain secure and private.

Having a native iPad app for WhatsApp will enhance the user experience on the tablet, making it easier for users to stay connected with friends and family. With the larger screen, users will be able to view and respond to messages more comfortably and enjoy a better overall interface.

This move WhatsApp shows their commitment to providing a seamless user experience across different platforms. With the availability of the beta version, users can test the app and provide feedback to help improve its performance and iron out any bugs before the official release.

In conclusion, WhatsApp is currently testing a version of its app for iPad, with the beta version available to testers through the TestFlight app. This move will enhance the user experience on iPads and provide a dedicated app for iPad users to stay connected with their contacts on WhatsApp.

