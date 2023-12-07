WhatsApp Test Feature to Share Music Audio During Video Calls and Screen Sharing

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is reportedly developing a new feature that could revolutionize the video call experience for its users. The popular instant messaging platform is testing a functionality that allows users to share music audio during video calls while simultaneously sharing their screens.

Although still in the development stage, this feature has been identified in the beta version for iOS. It is expected to roll out in future updates once WhatsApp ensures a seamless user experience. The upcoming feature aims to enhance interactions on the platform, particularly during presentations, virtual gatherings, or any scenario where synchronized audio sharing is beneficial.

This innovative capability will enable iPhone users to share audio content, such as videos and music, in real-time while engaged in a screen-sharing session during a video call. WhatsApp users can anticipate a more versatile and engaging video call experience with the introduction of this audio-sharing feature.

It is important to note that this new feature will not be compatible with WhatsApp voice calls, and audio sharing will be unavailable in video calls where the video is disabled.

WhatsApp’s decision to introduce screen-sharing functionality earlier this year was part of its strategy to stay competitive and cater to the evolving needs of its user base. The addition of audio-sharing during video calls and screen sharing further solidifies WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing the user experience and providing a comprehensive video call solution.

As WhatsApp continues to develop and test this feature, users can look forward to its official release in the near future. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting development that will undoubtedly transform the way users interact during WhatsApp video calls.