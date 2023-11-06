New WhatsApp Feature Allows Users to Log in with Email Address

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is testing a new feature that could revolutionize how users log in to their accounts. In addition to the traditional method of entering a phone number and receiving a one-time password (OTP), WhatsApp is now allowing users to add their email address as an alternative login method.

This new feature is currently being tested on the beta versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android smartphones. By entering their email address and verifying it, users can securely log in to their accounts without relying on an OTP via SMS. This alternative method could be particularly useful for those who are traveling and do not have an international roaming mobile plan.

Users can add their email address accessing the settings menu in WhatsApp and navigating to Account > Email Address. Once the email address is entered, verification is required to confirm ownership.

It is important to note that users’ email addresses will remain private and will not be visible to other users. This ensures that personal information is kept confidential and protected.

Additionally, WhatsApp has been working on introducing a new feature that allows for the sharing of polls in channels. However, unlike traditional polls, the feature is designed to protect user privacy. Votes from users will not be visible, creating a safe and anonymous polling experience within the platform.

While these new features are currently in the testing phase, they demonstrate WhatsApp’s continuous efforts to enhance the user experience and provide convenient login options. Keep an eye out for future updates that may include these features in upcoming beta versions and stable releases of WhatsApp.

