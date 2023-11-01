New WhatsApp Feature Enhances Video Playback Experience

WhatsApp for Android’s beta version introduces an intuitive mechanism for advancing or rewinding videos. This new feature allows users to skip ten seconds during playback with a double tap on the right or left side of the media, similar to the functionality found in apps like YouTube. This enhancement greatly improves the viewing experience of media files within the popular messaging app.

The latest feature is included in the Beta 2.23.24.6 version, currently available for selected testers who have updated the app through the Play Store. There is no specific release date for when this feature will be rolled out to the stable version of WhatsApp.

Video Playback on WhatsApp

WhatsApp already includes an integrated media player that allows users to watch videos directly within the platform. This eliminates the need to open a separate app to view received files from contacts. However, the controls within the native player were rather simplistic, with only a play/pause button and a progress bar indicating the duration of the media. Navigating within a video was not very intuitive; users had to tap on the screen to reveal the progress bar and select a specific point to resume playback.

The double tap functionality now makes playback control much easier. Users can quickly go back to review the previous segment of the video or jump ahead 10 seconds to a later part of the file. Since this feature is already familiar in other video apps, users are likely to adapt to and utilize this new control effortlessly.

Other Improvements Coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is constantly working on enhancing its features and personalization options to improve the overall user experience. Future updates include the ability to create an alternative profile, shortcuts for creating secret chats, and an AI-powered support channel. These new functions, showcased in the testing version of the app, are expected to be rolled out to the stable version of WhatsApp soon, although an exact timeline has yet to be announced.

Source: WABetaInfo

FAQ

Can I use the new video playback control on WhatsApp for iOS?

No, the new video playback control is currently only available for the beta version of WhatsApp on Android. There is no information yet about when it will be introduced to WhatsApp for iOS.

How do I become a beta tester for WhatsApp?

To become a beta tester for WhatsApp on Android, you need to join the WhatsApp Beta Testers community on the Google Play Store. Once you have joined the community, you will receive updates to the beta version of WhatsApp when they become available.

Is there a way to skip more than 10 seconds while watching a video on WhatsApp?

Currently, the feature allows users to skip 10 seconds only. There is no option to customize the skip duration.