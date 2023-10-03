WhatsApp: New Feature Allows Quick Replies to Media

The popular messaging app, WhatsApp, may soon introduce a feature that allows users to quickly reply to images, videos, GIFs, and other types of media. This new function has been made available to a select group of users participating in the app’s testing program.

The feature adds a new field to the media preview screen, providing a shortcut for a more efficient response process. Currently, users have to press and hold the media, and then select the option to reply from a menu. With the new feature, communication and message exchanges can be made with more context, without the need to exit the media display screen to make comments.

The quick reply feature is available in both individual and group conversations. To use it, users simply need to press once on the media, which opens in full screen, and the reply field will appear at the bottom of the display. According to WaBetaInfo, the website that first revealed this new function, it currently only works with images, videos, and GIFs, and PDFs are not yet supported.

However, it is important to note that this feature is still in the testing phase and is only being made available to a small number of users who are on version 2.23.20.20 Beta or higher on the Android platform. The feature will be automatically activated for eligible users after updating the app, but there is no official release date for it to be available to the public at large.

Source: WABetaInfo (source not included: https://wabetainfo.com/)