New WhatsApp Feature Allows Polls in Channels

WhatsApp is set to introduce a new feature that will allow users to share polls in Channels. The update, version 2.23.24.12, is currently only available in the beta version of the Play Store.

With this new functionality, users will be able to create and share polls in Channels. Similar to the polls in conversations and groups, these polls will also have the option to restrict responses to a single choice. This feature aims to enhance engagement and interaction within Channels.

To ensure privacy, votes in the polls will be protected, keeping the participants’ phone numbers hidden. This way, the number will not be disclosed to the channel owner or other followers. WhatsApp is committed to maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of its users.

The screenshot shared WABetaInfo (shown below) gives a glimpse of how the polls will appear in Channels. The feature is still in development and will be rolled out in a future update.

With this upcoming update, administrators of Channels will have additional tools to interact with their audience. Alongside the polls, WhatsApp is also working on interactive surveys and stickers for greater engagement.

Adding an extra layer of security, WhatsApp is rumored to introduce a new account verification method using email addresses. This feature will enable users to verify their accounts entering a verification code received via email. This additional security measure will further protect users’ accounts from unauthorized access.

As WhatsApp continues to evolve, these new features aim to enhance the user experience, promote engagement, and ensure the privacy and security of its users.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How can I access the new poll feature in WhatsApp?

The poll feature is currently in the beta version of the Play Store. Users can access the feature joining the WhatsApp beta program and updating the app to version 2.23.24.12 or later.

2. Will my phone number be visible when participating in polls in Channels?

No, WhatsApp ensures the privacy of its users hiding their phone numbers. When participating in polls in Channels, your phone number will remain hidden from the channel owner and other followers.

3. When will the new poll feature be available?

The poll feature is still in development and will be released in a future update of WhatsApp. Stay tuned for further announcements and updates from WhatsApp.

4. How does the new email verification method work?

The email verification method is currently being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp. Users will be able to verify their accounts entering a verification code received via email. This additional security measure will add an extra layer of protection to users’ accounts.