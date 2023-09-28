WhatsApp is Developing Self-Destructing Profile Messages and AI Features

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that would allow users to add self-destructing messages to their profile. According to WABetaInfo, the messaging app is testing an option that would allow users to set a time limit for how long a message will be visible on their profile, with options ranging from 24 hours to two weeks.

This feature could be particularly useful for professionals who want to indicate when they are on vacation or away from work. In addition to the user’s name, the message can include any necessary information, such as the duration of their absence. After the specified time period, the message will automatically disappear.

It’s worth noting that this feature is still in development and may undergo changes before it is officially released. The code suggests that the term “Recado,” which means “message” in Portuguese, may be changed to “Status” in the English version of the app.

In addition to the self-destructing profile messages, WhatsApp is also said to be working on other new features. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has announced that the messaging app will soon be enhanced with generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

One of the upcoming AI features includes a chatbot list with personalities, including celebrities like Kendall Jenner, MrBeast, and Paris Hilton. These chatbots will provide users with interactive conversations and unique experiences.

Furthermore, WhatsApp will introduce a feature that allows users to create stickers from text commands, providing a fun and creative way to personalize conversations.

It is important to note that these AI features will initially be rolled out to a limited number of users in the United States.

Source: WABetaInfo