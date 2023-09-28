WhatsApp Beta Now Allows Temporary Status Updates

WhatsApp Beta for Android received a new update on Wednesday introducing a revamped “Status” section. This new feature allows users to add temporary updates to their profiles, such as “available,” “busy,” or “at work.”

The latest version of WhatsApp Beta also includes a new timer option, allowing users to choose how long their status update will be visible. Options include 24 hours, 3 days, 1 week, or 2 weeks. At the end of the chosen time period, the update will automatically disappear from the user’s profile.

This new feature is currently in development and was discovered the WABetaInfo team. It solves the problem of users forgetting to update their status, which can result in outdated information being displayed on their profiles.

In addition to this update, WhatsApp is also launching an advanced AI assistant called Meta AI. This AI assistant will be available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, providing real-time information and generating images based on text prompts. The Meta Connect event confirmed that Meta is introducing 28 beta versions of their AI assistants, each with unique interests and personalities.

Meta plans to make their AI assistants available for businesses and creators, and they will be launching an AI studio to allow people and developers to create their own tools using Meta’s technology.

