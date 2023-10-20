WhatsApp introduces new feature for self-destructing voice messages

WhatsApp is gradually rolling out a new feature that allows users to send self-destructing voice messages. This feature has already been available for photos, but now the messaging app developers are expanding it to audio messages.

The purpose of these “autodestructive” voice messages is to make conversations even more private, especially when exchanging sensitive information such as passwords, credit card numbers, addresses, or confidential news. This feature aligns with the growing popularity of voice messages in recent years due to their convenience.

To use this feature, users simply need to click on the “1” icon that appears during the voice message recording. By sending the message with the “view once” mode enabled, neither the sender nor the recipient will be able to listen to the message again after its initial playback.

While previous reports have indicated plans to add the “view once” functionality for text messages, there has been no implementation of this feature yet. However, the option to send one-time view voice messages will soon be available to the general public.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp is also working on other enhancements, including a secret code for locked chats, pinned messages in chats, and a new user interface for Android.

With these updates, WhatsApp aims to provide users with more control over their messages and improve the overall privacy and security of conversations.

Sources:

– [Source article] (URL)

– [Source of definitions] (URL)