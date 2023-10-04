WhatsApp Beta Introduces New Text Formatting and Privacy Features

WhatsApp’s development team, Meta, is constantly working on enhancing the app with new features. Recently, two updates have been spotted on the beta versions for Android and iOS: text formatting and privacy enhancements.

The Android beta version 2.23.21.3 introduces new text formatting options for messages. Users can now utilize a code block feature to share code, allowing programmers to highlight specific lines in their messages. Additionally, WhatsApp now includes a quote block feature, enabling users to respond to specific parts of a message. Lastly, lists have been introduced to present information in a clearer manner. Users can create bulleted lists using hyphens or asterisks, and numbered lists typing a number followed a period.

In terms of privacy, the WhatsApp beta version 23.20.1.73 for iOS has introduced a feature called “Protect IP address in calls.” This feature, which was already available on Android, enhances privacy making it harder for anyone to interfere with a user’s location. Calls made on this device will pass through WhatsApp servers, providing an additional layer of protection. However, enabling this feature may impact call quality.

These updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving their platform. With text formatting options, users can now better express themselves and enhance the readability of their messages. The privacy enhancements add an extra layer of protection, ensuring users’ location information is safeguarded.

Overall, these updates will likely benefit both individual users and businesses utilizing the popular messaging platform. Stay tuned for the stable versions of WhatsApp that will incorporate these features, further enhancing the user experience.

Sources:

– Wabetainfo.com