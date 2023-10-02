WhatsApp introduces a new feature to share channel updates

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows users to quickly obtain a link to share specific updates from a channel. The feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS the team at wabetainfo.com.

By long pressing on a specific channel update, users will see an option to copy the direct link to the update. This link can then be shared with others, allowing them to easily view the associated message with just a single touch. It is worth noting that this functionality is not limited to channel owners; it is available to some beta users and will eventually be rolled out to all channel subscribers.

This new feature is a welcome addition to WhatsApp’s growing list of functionalities for channels, which were introduced relatively recently. It shows that WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, is actively working on improving the user experience for channel updates.

Having the ability to share direct links to specific updates will make it more convenient for channel owners and subscribers to share important information and stay engaged with their audiences. It will also enhance the overall usability and accessibility of WhatsApp channels.

With this update, WhatsApp continues to solidify its position as a leading messaging platform, catering to the needs of both individual users and businesses alike.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp channels: A feature introduced WhatsApp that allows users to subscribe to specific channels and receive updates from them.

– Meta: The parent company of WhatsApp.

Sources:

– wabetainfo.com (screenshot)