WhatsApp Introduces Quick Reply Feature for Images, GIFs, and Videos

WhatsApp is testing a new feature in its beta version 2.23.20.20 for Android that allows users to quickly reply to images, GIFs, and videos. This feature includes a quick message field located below the content in a conversation, directly involving the sender. The visual of this new tool resembles the reply field when opening a Story on Instagram.

In addition to appearing in recent conversations, the reply bar is also displayed when a media file is opened in the media list, which can be found in the settings of the chat or group. This feature aims to allow users to view media files in full screen mode while typing their response, with a special mention to the sender.

This quick reply feature is currently being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android. It is not yet clear if it will be made available to all users within the Google Play Store testing program or if it will be gradually released depending on server availability. Furthermore, it is unknown whether this feature will be included in the stable version of WhatsApp for Android and iPhone.

This new addition is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to introduce more features and enhance user experience. As the beta version continues to evolve, users can expect more convenient and intuitive features to be implemented in the future.

