WhatsApp Testing New Shortcuts to Block Conversations on Android

According to the website WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing new shortcuts to block conversations in the beta version of its Android app. The feature is available in version 2.23.22.4, released on the Google Play Store for some testers and will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

The new shortcuts allow users to block conversations directly from the conversation list or from the conversation information screen. A screenshot shared WABetaInfo shows a new shortcut to block conversations directly from the list.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also introducing a button on the conversation information screen to make it easier for users to block conversations. However, as this feature is currently in the beta testing phase, not all users will have access to both shortcuts at once. Some users may only be able to block conversations from the list, while others may only have access to the new button.

It’s worth noting that only a limited number of beta testers will have the opportunity to try out both shortcuts starting from Wednesday (18th), as reported WABetaInfo.

In terms of security, WhatsApp has recently announced that its Android app now supports the key access functionality, eliminating the need for a password. Users can now use facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, or a device PIN to unlock and access their accounts.

Overall, these new shortcuts and security features demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to improving user experience and ensuring the privacy and security of its users’ conversations.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo