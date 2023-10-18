New WhatsApp Beta for Android Introduces Secret Chats Shortcuts

The latest update to the WhatsApp Beta for Android has brought new shortcuts for creating secret chats on the platform. This update allows users to quickly hide a chat from the main menu or from the chat details screen. The feature was spotted in version 2.23.22.4 of the WhatsApp Beta on the Google Play Store, according to WABetaInfo.

To hide a chat, users can simply tap and hold on a conversation, and WhatsApp will display an option to lock it in the three-dot dropdown menu. Additionally, there is also a dedicated button in the contact info screen to enable this feature. Once a chat is locked, it will be hidden from the app’s home screen and can only be accessed with the user’s device password or biometric identification. However, WhatsApp is reportedly working on an option to create a unique access code.

All locked chats are stored in a folder called “Locked Chats” and do not display any notifications on the user’s device. These new shortcuts are currently only available in the beta version of the app and may take a few weeks or months to roll out to the stable version.

In addition to the secret chats shortcuts, WhatsApp has also introduced a new login method that allows users to access their account on another device without needing to enter a password. Instead, users can link their biometric identification, facial recognition, or device PIN to validate access to WhatsApp. This feature is currently only available for Android users and eliminates the need for a traditional password or authentication code received via SMS.

Overall, these updates aim to enhance user privacy and security providing easier ways to hide and secure chats on the WhatsApp platform.

Sources: WABetaInfo