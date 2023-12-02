WhatsApp to Introduce Username Feature for Enhanced Security

WhatsApp is set to add an important layer of security in the coming days allowing users to connect a username to their accounts. Currently, sharing WhatsApp requires users to disclose their phone numbers, which poses potential privacy and security risks. However, with the upcoming update, WhatsApp will enable users to register a username and share it instead of their phone number when connecting with others.

While the feature has been in development for several weeks, it is not expected to be rolled out in the near future. Nonetheless, the recent beta update 2.23.25.19 for Android has revealed that WhatsApp is working on a new function that will allow users to search for others solely their username.

By utilizing the search bar, users will be able to find and connect with other WhatsApp users simply entering their username. This not only improves the connection process but also enhances user privacy and security.

It is important to note that the option to set a username on WhatsApp will be completely optional. However, it is highly likely that it will become the norm among users. The ability to search for contacts solely their username adds an extra layer of protection to users’ phone numbers, minimizing the risk of unwanted calls or having their numbers end up on spam lists.

Although the username search feature and the option to connect a WhatsApp account with a username are not currently available, they could be exciting new additions that might be introduced sometime in 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How will the username feature enhance security on WhatsApp?

By allowing users to register a username and share it instead of their phone number, the username feature provides an additional layer of privacy and protection against potential risks such as unwanted calls or spam.

2. Is setting a username on WhatsApp mandatory?

No, setting a username on WhatsApp will be entirely optional. Users can choose whether or not to register a username for their account.

3. When will the username search feature and the option to connect a WhatsApp account with a username be available?

Although the exact release date is uncertain, these new features are expected to be introduced sometime in 2024 according to recent updates.