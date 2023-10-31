WhatsApp Introduces Profile Picture Privacy Feature in Latest Update

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is continuously adding new features to enhance user experience and privacy. In its latest beta version, WhatsApp has introduced a new option that allows users to set different profile pictures based on the type of contact viewing it. This feature aims to give users more control over their privacy settings.

Traditionally, WhatsApp users could only have one profile picture visible to all their contacts. However, with this new update, users can now choose a primary profile picture that is visible to everyone in their contact list, and a secondary profile picture that is only visible to a restricted group of contacts. This allows users to manage who can see their profile picture and ensures that their privacy is preserved.

The functionality of the feature is simple. Users can hide their primary profile picture from people who are not on their contact list. In such cases, a separate option will appear, allowing users to select a different profile picture that will be visible to those restricted contacts. This way, users can prevent non-contacts from seeing their main profile picture while still providing a way for restricted contacts to identify their account.

Although this feature is currently in development and only available in the WhatsApp Beta version for Android, it is expected to roll out to the stable version of the application in the near future. Users are advised to keep their WhatsApp updated to ensure they don’t miss out on new features and improvements.

FAQ:

Q: Can I have different profile pictures for different contacts on WhatsApp?

A: Yes, with the latest beta version of WhatsApp, you can set different profile pictures for different contacts.

Q: How does the new profile picture privacy feature work?

A: Users can hide their primary profile picture from non-contacts and select a separate picture that will only be visible to those restricted contacts.

Q: When will this feature be available to all WhatsApp users?

A: Although it is currently in the beta stage, it is expected to be released in the stable version of WhatsApp soon.

Q: How can I ensure I have the latest version of WhatsApp?

A: To stay updated, it is recommended to regularly update WhatsApp to the latest version available in your app store or download it from the official website.