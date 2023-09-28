Meta to Add Artificial Intelligence to Its Applications for Enhanced User Experience

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced that it will integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its applications like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. In its recent Meta Connect 2023 event, the company unveiled Meta AI, its own chatbot similar to ChatGPT, which will enable image creation using AI.

One of the interesting features announced Meta is the ability to generate personalized stickers through AI and use them in apps like Instagram and WhatsApp. These stickers will be based on user searches and preferences. The AI-generated stickers will utilize Meta’s Llama 2 technology and the image creation model called Emu. Users will be able to generate unique stickers within seconds simply providing prompts.

In addition to AI-generated stickers, Meta also introduced two editing tools called restyle and backdrop for Instagram, both utilizing the Emu technology. The restyle function will allow users to apply visual styles to their images, while backdrop will enable changing the scene or background of an image. Users can use commands such as “place me in front of the Northern Lights” or “place me among pets” to create an image with the desired background.

According to Meta, the sticker generation feature will be initially rolled out to select English-speaking users in October on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook stories. These new AI-powered functions hold great promise and it remains to be seen how quickly they will be introduced to a wider user base.

Overall, Meta’s integration of AI into its applications aims to enhance user experience offering personalized stickers and advanced image editing tools. With the rollout of these AI-powered features, users can look forward to a more engaging and creative experience on Meta’s platforms.

