The Rising Trend of Harmful WhatsApp Groups Among Basque Youth

The rise of harmful WhatsApp groups among Basque youth has sparked concern and raised awareness. Thousands of young people have joined or been exposed to groups where pornographic images, homophobic messages, sexist ideologies, and fascist propaganda are being spread. School directors from various institutions have already reported these incidents and are actively investigating the matter.

First and foremost, the issue of pornography is of significant importance. However, it is essential to acknowledge that it is accompanied a reactionary pulse. This does not undermine the importance of the topic itself, but it also sheds light on the influence it has on young people’s sexual and emotional behavior, particularly in terms of the role women play in cases of violence. Nonetheless, deep analysis of this issue will not be explored here.

Secondly, the topic surrounding the appropriate age for accessing screens is significant. Despite the techno-phobic impulse it may incite, it is crucial because it directly affects the attention, cognitive development, and educational progress of young people. If the consent to join WhatsApp groups is not configured, anyone can join. This has resulted in the creation of groups such as “Meter gente hasta que nos hagamos famosos” (Meet people until we become famous) and “Hasta llegar al millón” (Until we reach a million). Although the objectives of these groups may not be clear, it appears to be part of a strategy to collect thousands of young people’s phone numbers.

What do we know? This phenomenon has spread among private schools and other institutions. The messages appear to be produced adults, but many young people, especially men, are easily enticed conversations that resemble those found in more common, smaller groups. However, the messages are often discriminatory towards women, migrants, Basque people, and sexual dissidents.

Unfortunately, this is not the first occurrence. Similar incidents have taken place, such as the “Niños toda España” (Children of all Spain) group in Catalonia, which was believed to be affiliated with the far-right. Similar cases have been reported in Argentina and other locations, where sexual harassment against young people was prevalent. After adding young people to these groups and exposing them to such content, they would be threatened and coerced into doing something against their will or accepting it. They were forbidden from telling their parents, manipulated, and even offered sexual images, videos, or money in exchange. Taking a stand against this and addressing the issue is crucial.

