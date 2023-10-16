WhatsApp suspends accounts for violating terms of service

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging application of our time, has made a decision that could affect some users. Starting on October 31st, it will suspend accounts that have committed any violations within the application. According to the WhatsApp Help Center, an account may be suspended “if we consider that its activity violates our Terms of Service; for example, if it involves instances of spam or fraud, or if it endangers the security of WhatsApp users.”

Affected accounts will only be those that have incurred one of the penalties imposed WhatsApp. If you want to know if your account can be suspended, we will tell you the details.

On October 31st, WhatsApp will suspend accounts that have incurred in any of the following violations:

– Use of unofficial WhatsApp applications.

– Sending messages that incite hatred or threats that may put a person’s life at risk.

– Sending non-consensual sexually explicit messages or involving minors.

– False ads used for scams.

With these measures, WhatsApp seeks to guarantee the security and privacy of its users. It is important to comply with WhatsApp’s Terms when installing the application on your device. However, if you have not violated any of these rules, you have nothing to worry about, as your account will remain active without any issues.

If your account is suspended, you will see a message saying “This account is not authorized to use WhatsApp.” If you believe that your account was suspended mistake, you can contact WhatsApp to review the suspension. To request a review, you will need to send an email or click on the “Request Review” button that will appear in the app. You will be required to enter a six-digit registration code that will be sent via SMS. Once you receive the code, enter it and submit your account for review. If there was an error in the suspension of your account, it will be reinstated.

Source: WhatsApp Help Center