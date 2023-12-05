New WhatsApp Feature Allows Users to Share Photos and Videos in Original Resolution

WhatsApp continues to innovate with new updates. The messaging application is now rolling out a feature on iOS that allows users to share photos and videos in their original resolution, as reported WABetaInfo on Monday, December 4th.

Previously, WhatsApp compressed images default, resulting in a loss of quality. However, since March of last year, users have been able to send high-definition files. Yet, even then, these files were still slightly compressed. The new option removes this compression entirely, providing users with the ability to share media in its full resolution.

While the feature is currently available for iOS users, WhatsApp is testing it with a select group of Android users since September. It is expected to be rolled out to Android users in the coming weeks, according to WaBetaInfo.

One potential drawback of sharing high-resolution media is the impact it may have on smartphone storage space. Android users, in particular, need to be cautious, as the storage of media files will now be counted towards the 15GB of free space offered Google Drive.

Previously, users had to manually modify the file extension to PDF or DOC format in order to send photos and videos in their original resolution via WhatsApp. The elimination of this extra step significantly simplifies the process.

With this new feature, WhatsApp aims to enhance the user experience and allow for seamless sharing of media without compromising on quality. It is yet another example of how the messaging application continues to evolve and adapt to meet user needs.