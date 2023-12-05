New WhatsApp Update Allows High-Quality Photo and Video Sharing

WhatsApp has recently released an update for iOS that introduces a convenient feature: the ability to share photos and videos without any compression, thus preserving their original quality. This update aims to address the long-standing issue of users having to compromise on image and video quality when sharing media on the platform.

Previously, WhatsApp automatically compressed files before sending them, resulting in a loss of quality for the recipient. This was done to ensure that the platform’s servers were not adversely impacted the large volume of high-quality media files being shared. However, Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, has been working on finding a solution to this problem.

In 2023, Meta began testing and subsequently rolling out the ability to share high-definition (HD) photos. The feature was initially made available on Android version 2.23.12.13 and on iOS version 23.11.0.76. While the option to send HD videos was later introduced, the final result still underwent compression. Even photos were sometimes slightly altered, as the HD option allowed for a maximum length of 4096 pixels, equivalent to 4K resolution. The latest iOS update, version 23.24.73, aims to address these limitations.

To share photos and videos without any loss of quality, WhatsApp users can now utilize the new document-sharing feature. Here’s how:

1. Open the WhatsApp conversation where you want to send a photo or video.

2. Tap the “+” button to the left of the text input field.

3. Select “Document” and then choose “Select a photo or video.”

4. Your gallery will open, allowing you to choose the file you want to send.

5. Optionally, add a caption and confirm the sending.

It is important to note that there is still a file size limit of 2 GB, which should be sufficient for most users. However, for longer 4K videos, this limit may pose a challenge. Instead of removing the HD sharing limitations introduced a few months ago, WhatsApp has opted to simplify the process allowing users to send photos and videos as files. Keep in mind that it may take some time for the update to be visible to all users.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s latest update on iOS addresses the issue of compressed media file sharing introducing a more convenient method to send high-quality photos and videos. This enhancement will undoubtedly enhance the overall user experience on the messaging platform.