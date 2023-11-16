WhatsApp Backup Storage Counted Towards Google Drive Limit: What This Means for Android Users

WhatsApp users on Android will soon see a change in how their app backups are handled. The popular messaging application announced that backups made on Android devices will now be counted towards the 15 GB of free storage offered Google on Google Drive. This paradigm shift, confirmed both WhatsApp and Google, means that users will need to manage their storage space more carefully when it comes to WhatsApp backups.

Previously, Android users were not affected storage limitations when backing up their WhatsApp data. However, as Google moves to phase out unlimited backups on its services, WhatsApp is aligning with this shift including their Android backups within the 15 GB limit set for each Google account on the cloud storage platform.

According to WhatsApp, this new system will be implemented for beta users starting in December 2023, and gradually extended to all Android users of the app in the first half of 2024. This change comes as Google aims to streamline its storage offerings and make them more consistent across different services.

To adapt to this new storage policy, users who require additional space can consider subscribing to Google One, Google’s cloud storage service. This allows them to purchase additional gigabytes of storage. Alternatively, users can create a new Google account to take advantage of the 15 GB of free storage, although they should be aware that Google has announced an increase in the deletion of inactive accounts starting from December 2023.

This shift in the storage landscape brings the Android version of WhatsApp in line with its iOS counterpart. On iOS, WhatsApp already counts conversations, photos, and videos towards the 5 GB of free storage available on iCloud.

FAQ:

Q: How will this change affect WhatsApp users on Android?

A: WhatsApp backups made on Android devices will now count towards the 15 GB storage limit offered Google on Google Drive.

Q: When will this new system be implemented?

A: The new storage counting system will be rolled out to beta users in December 2023 and gradually extended to all Android users in the first half of 2024.

Q: What options do users have if they run out of space?

A: Users can subscribe to Google One for additional storage or create a new Google account to take advantage of the 15 GB of free storage. However, inactive accounts may be subject to deletion Google.