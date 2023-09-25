WhatsApp to Stop Working on Some Android Phones and iPhones

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, will be discontinuing support for certain Android phones and iPhones starting next week. The decision to end support for older smartphone models comes as part of the app’s effort to focus its resources on supporting the latest operating systems.

According to reports, a total of 18 outdated smartphones, including models from Samsung, LG, and others, will no longer be able to use WhatsApp starting October 24, 2023. WhatsApp has stated that only Android OS version 5.0 and newer will be supported after this date.

In a statement on its support page, WhatsApp explained that stopping support for older operating systems allows them to keep up with technology advancements. Users whose operating systems are no longer supported will receive notifications and reminders to upgrade their devices in order to continue using WhatsApp.

It is worth noting that out of the smartphones on the list, only the Nexus 7 is available in India. Therefore, Nexus 7 users in India will be the ones affected the loss of WhatsApp support. However, it is important to stay informed about the latest updates from WhatsApp in case any changes are made to the list of supported devices.

If your operating system is no longer supported, WhatsApp will notify you in advance through direct notifications within the app. You will also be reminded multiple times to proceed with the necessary upgrade.

