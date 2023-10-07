How to Invest in WhatsApp: A Guide for Investors

WhatsApp, the most-used instant messenger in the world, boasting over 2.2 billion active users in 2021, does not have its own IPO date. However, there is still a way for investors to gain exposure to WhatsApp through its parent company, Meta (formerly known as Facebook).

WhatsApp was founded in 2009 Brian Acton and Jan Koum, and it quickly gained popularity as an instant messaging platform that allowed users to send free messages over the internet using just a phone number. In 2014, Facebook acquired WhatsApp in a $19 billion deal, integrating its data analytics platform and leveraging WhatsApp’s user base for targeted advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

To invest in WhatsApp, investors can purchase Meta stock, as WhatsApp is a privately owned subsidiary of Meta. Meta went public in 2012 and has been available on the NASDAQ stock exchange since then. By investing in Meta, investors can indirectly gain exposure to WhatsApp and benefit from its revenue growth.

While WhatsApp represents only a small portion of Meta’s total revenue, it plays a crucial role in Meta’s ability to provide targeted advertising services to businesses worldwide. WhatsApp’s user count has been consistently increasing, reaching 2.2 billion users in 2021, and its annual revenue has also been growing steadily.

Currently, there are no plans for a WhatsApp IPO, and it is unlikely to happen in the near future. Meta has a monopoly over advertising on its platforms, making it highly dependent on targeted advertising for revenue. Since WhatsApp contributes to this advertising ecosystem, Meta has no incentive to take WhatsApp public.

In conclusion, investors interested in WhatsApp can invest in Meta stock to gain exposure to the popular messaging app. WhatsApp’s integration with Meta’s advertising system makes it a valuable asset within the company’s portfolio. While a WhatsApp IPO is not on the horizon, investing in Meta can provide investors with the opportunity to benefit from WhatsApp’s success.

