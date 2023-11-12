As the festive season of Diwali approaches, people are eagerly preparing to connect with their loved ones and share warm wishes. In this digital age, WhatsApp has become a popular medium to exchange greetings with people who are far away. While text messages and emojis are commonly used, why not make your wishes more personalized and engaging? This article will guide you on how to create and send personalized Diwali stickers on WhatsApp, allowing you to add a unique touch to your festive greetings.

To start, you’ll need a sticker-making app. One of the popular options is ‘Sticker Maker’ developed Viko & Co, available on the Google Play Store. Once you have installed the app, follow these simple steps:

1. Launch the ‘Sticker Maker’ app on your device.

2. Navigate to the ‘My stickers’ section and enter the name of your sticker pack and your name as the author.

3. Select the sticker pack and add images from your phone’s gallery.

4. Choose an image and use the provided tools to crop the background. ‘Smart Select’ is a handy tool for this purpose.

5. After selecting the image, tap on the ‘Add Text’ icon to add personalized text.

6. Customize the text style using the available tools.

7. Adjust the outline color and width according to your preferences using the ‘Outline’ button. Save your sticker.

Once you have created your personalized sticker pack, it’s time to send them to your WhatsApp contacts. Here’s how to do it:

1. Open the WhatsApp chat to which you want to send the sticker.

2. Tap on the emoji icon in the message bar at the bottom left.

3. Inside the keyboard, find the sticker section and locate your newly created sticker pack.

4. Choose the sticker you want to send and simply tap on it.

By following these steps, you can add a fun and personalized element to your Diwali greetings. Moreover, the sticker history will be stored within the app for future chats, making it convenient to reuse your personalized stickers.

FAQ:

Q: Can I create personalized stickers for other occasions besides Diwali?

A: Absolutely! The ‘Sticker Maker’ app allows you to create stickers for any occasion and personalize them with text, images, and more.

Q: Are there any other sticker-making apps available?

A: Yes, the Google Play Store offers a variety of sticker-making apps that you can explore and choose based on your preferences and requirements.

Q: Can I share my personalized stickers with others?

A: Unfortunately, personalized stickers created with the ‘Sticker Maker’ app can only be used within WhatsApp and cannot be shared with other users outside the platform.

Q: Is the ‘Sticker Maker’ app available for iOS devices?

A: Currently, the ‘Sticker Maker’ app is only available on the Google Play Store for Android devices. However, there are similar sticker-making apps available for iOS users as well.

Q: Can I remove or edit my personalized stickers after creating them?

A: Yes, you can easily edit or delete stickers from your sticker pack within the ‘Sticker Maker’ app if you wish to make any changes.