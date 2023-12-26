WhatsApp Web to Release Status Update Feature Soon

Summary: WhatsApp web users will soon have access to the Status update feature, allowing them to share photos, videos, and text with their friends on the messaging app.

WhatsApp is currently testing the Status update feature on its web version, as reported WABetainfo. This feature is similar to Stories on other social media platforms and enables users to share updates in the form of photos and videos. When a user shares a Status update, their display picture on the messaging app will have a green ring, indicating the presence of an update. Tapping on the display picture will allow other users to view the shared update.

While WhatsApp web is widely used billions of people on their desktops for multitasking purposes, the addition of the Status update feature will enhance the platform’s capabilities. Users with the beta version 2.2353.59 of WhatsApp web will have the opportunity to try out this new feature. The Status tab can be found at the top-left of the WhatsApp web interface, positioned between the communities and channels tab.

WhatsApp users can create Status updates in the form of photos, videos, or text. This expansion of features across different social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Facebook, was inspired the success of Stories on Instagram. Many users wanted the option to share updates in a similar way on various social media platforms.

Although the Status update feature is still in beta, users can expect an official roll-out in the near future. Additionally, WhatsApp is also testing a music sharing feature during video calls, a function similar to Apple’s SharePlay on FaceTime calls. This feature aims to enhance the bonding experience between users during video calls through shared music tracks.

In conclusion, WhatsApp web users will soon have access to the Status update feature, expanding their ability to share updates with friends. With the beta version already in testing, it is only a matter of time before this feature is officially released to all users.