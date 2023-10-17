WhatsApp Introduces Search Functionality within Updates Tab

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application owned Meta, is constantly testing new features in its beta channel. The latest update includes a search functionality within the Updates tab, previously known as Status.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, this feature is rolling out in the beta build version ‘23.21.1.72’ on iOS. Users will now have the ability to search for channels and the status of contacts. Testers who are enrolled in the beta program can update their application from the TestFlight app to check if the feature is available on their build.

The search bar will appear at the top of the Status tab, allowing users to enter keywords and view results from the Status and Channels categories. This feature will make it easier for WhatsApp users to find the channels they follow, simplifying the process of exploring content amid the wide range of available channels.

Additionally, accounts that do not follow any channels will have the option to collapse the Channels space that offers recommendations. This will be beneficial for users who are not interested in WhatsApp Channels and want a clutter-free experience.

In related news, WhatsApp is also working on a search message date function for its web client in the beta channel. This feature will allow users to filter messages based on specific dates, making it easier to find old conversations or specific information.

Furthermore, Meta is testing a call relay feature to protect user privacy. This feature will prevent bad actors from knowing the receiver’s location through their IP address. It aims to enhance the security and privacy of WhatsApp calls.

These updates from WhatsApp show the company’s commitment to improving user experience and privacy. With the introduction of search functionality within the Updates tab and other upcoming features, WhatsApp continues to evolve as a versatile and secure messaging platform.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo