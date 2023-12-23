WhatsApp Introduces New Interface for Channel Updates in Status

WhatsApp is shaking things up once again testing new features in its beta channel. According to WABetaInfo, the messaging app owned Meta is rolling out a new interface for channel updates shared as status updates. This feature is currently available for beta users who update their app from the Google Play Store.

The enhanced interface, found in the beta build “2.24.1.6” on the official Android app market, showcases channel posts in status with a dedicated layout. This new layout allows users to easily distinguish a channel update from a regular update. To check if the new UI has been rolled out to your build, you can forward a channel update as a status.

In addition to the new interface, WhatsApp has also introduced another entry point in the status subtitle to access and view the content of the associated channel. This is expected to increase the visibility of particular channels and boost their reach. The design language of the new UI seems to be inspired Instagram Stories, another app owned Meta.

While the new interface is currently only available to beta users, it is expected to be released for more users in the near future. This update aligns with WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience and provide new ways for users to engage with channels.

In other WhatsApp news, the latest beta version also includes a bug fix for the chat attachment sheet. Additionally, the company is testing the option to share status updates from companion devices on the Android version of the app. This feature aims to simplify the process of status sharing and reduce the reliance on a primary device.

Stay tuned for more updates on WhatsApp’s exciting new features as the company continues to innovate and improve its messaging platform.