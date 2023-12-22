WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Sharing Status Updates via Companion Devices

WhatsApp is constantly working on providing new features to its users worldwide, and now it has announced the rollout of an option to share status updates via companion devices for beta users on Android. This new feature aims to address the limitation that users faced in uploading status from their companion devices.

The company has been testing this feature on the beta version 2.24.1.4 and plans to make it available to more users in upcoming versions. The companion mode allows users to access their WhatsApp accounts from companion devices, even when their primary device is not in range or does not have an internet connection.

According to the demo clip shared in the video, the option to share status updates is available for some testers in companion devices, and users can test it updating their WhatsApp from the Google Play Store. With this feature, users can post photos, videos, GIFs, texts, and voice notes as their status updates for contacts.

The introduction of this new option brings a multi-device experience to the platform, providing users with more freedom to choose the device they want to share their status updates from. It also eliminates the limitation of reaching out to just one device for uploading status, making it easier and more convenient for users.

Status updates are widely used on WhatsApp to share various types of information with contacts. This integration in companion mode will make sharing updates even easier and more convenient, allowing users to stay connected and keep their contacts informed of their latest activities, even when their primary device is out of reach.

Overall, this new feature enhances the user experience on WhatsApp and provides a seamless way to share status updates via companion devices, further expanding the reach and functionality of the platform.